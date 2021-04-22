Jason Demetriou suspended as Southend fight for survival against Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Southend will be without the suspended Jason Demetriou for their must-win clash against Leyton Orient.

Defeat or a draw would confirm the end of Southend’s century-long stay in the Football League following the midweek loss to Essex rivals Colchester.

Midfielder Demetriou was sent off during the second half for a poor challenge and will serve a three-match ban, meaning he can play no further part in the season.

The Shrimpers could, though, potentially call on Timothee Dieng, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Ruel Sotiriou will hope for more game time for Orient.

The forward played his first minutes for two and a half months in the midweek defeat by Cambridge after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Ousseynou Cisse was back in the starting line-up on Tuesday after an ankle problem and could keep his place.

Adam Thompson (ankle) and Lee Angol (hamstring) are set to remain sidelined.