Earth Day, birthday celebrations and Mason delight – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 22.

Football

Tottenham were still celebrating the morning after.

A fitting picture.

Marcus Rashford partnered with chef Tom Kerridge to offer cooking advice to children and families.

It's here! 52 easy to follow recipes posted every Sunday on our official #FullTimeMeals instagram page. Offering the skills and confidence to cook proper food and have some fun doing it. Look out for news as to how each supermarket is supporting the project on social and instore. pic.twitter.com/C7bXd86Yrh — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 22, 2021

This project is for ALL children. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 22, 2021

Parents/carers need to be able to spend valuable time with their children. Time that isn’t restricted by the cost of a day trip and transport to get there. This is about getting loved ones in the kitchen together making memories. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 22, 2021

Happy 34th birthday David Luiz.

🎂 Happy 34th birthday to a man who knuckleballed the masses to ecstasy to win Brazil a #WorldCup quarter-final. We'll never get tired of watching David Luiz's free-kick and celebration 🙌 🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 | @CBF_Futebol 🔙 #ThrowbackThursday | #HBDpic.twitter.com/DhdUT5QS1P — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 22, 2021

James Milner saw the funny side.

Jadon Sancho reached a milestone on his return from injury.

100 bundesliga games in @BVB colours 🟡⚫️ Grateful. Good to be back on the pitch from my injury! +3 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/7rorZOsxGv — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) April 21, 2021

Shear class as the Three Lions turned the clock back.

Dion Dublin enjoyed his early birthday present.

Sergio Ramos is on the comeback trail.

A Whole New World of taking penalties.

Yannick Bolasie was enjoying a batting masterclass by RCB at the Indian Premier League.

What a special moment for Padikkal 👏🏿💯🔥 #ipl2021 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 22, 2021

Sport

Athletes and clubs celebrated Earth Day.

We're gonna pretend it's Wallpaper Wednesday just so we can share these sick #EarthDay wallpapers#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5LqEf1Koea — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 22, 2021

Happy #EarthDay! We are proud to support a variety of environmentally-driven initiatives every day here at Angel Stadium! pic.twitter.com/Mmu3COVVmk — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 22, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury backed his mate.

Anthony Joshua chilled with Barry Hearn.

The President of Matchroom Sports – @BarryHearn! A real good man who has opened his doors for me & my family anytime we needed some guidance. He’s a hustler just like me. And I’m just like you! When one rises! We all rise 💯 pic.twitter.com/5H34SlclhL — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 22, 2021

Cricket

Alex Stewart multitasked.

Nothing to see here, it's just someone with their coffee off to retrieve the ball… Wait… It's @StewieCricket! 👋#LVCountyChamp live streams ➡️ https://t.co/SyebMiubg3 pic.twitter.com/Gkwv8GC3zc — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 22, 2021

Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow revelled in wins at the IPL.

Jonathan Trott celebrated his 40th.

Happy birthday to 2011 ICC Cricketer of the Year @Trotty, who turns 40 today 🎂 Sit back and enjoy his match-winning 82* in the Semi-Final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/pH9uS7PKY0 — ICC (@ICC) April 22, 2021

Formula One

World champion Jenson Button cast his eyes on his 2009 winning Brawn.

Tennis

Carla Suarez Navarro shared some fantastic personal news.

Another step forward. Today I finished my treatment and overcame Hodgkin lymphoma. Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support gave me strength during the past few months. ❤️ All my gratitude to healthcare professionals who take care of us every day. I'M CURED! pic.twitter.com/kF3HwHPh0y — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 22, 2021

Snooker

The Rocket pounded the pavements.

Athletics

The weather brought a smile to the face of the Olympic champion.

Basketball

Almost a miracle…

Lakers star LeBron James is enjoying the New York Knicks’ winning streak.