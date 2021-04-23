Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough suspended for Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth will continue to be without Jack Whatmough for their Sky Bet League One clash against Bristol Rovers.

The defender is serving the second of his four-match suspension after he was sent off against MK Dons last weekend.

Lee Brown (hamstring) and Andy Cannon (back) are both doubts for the home side.

Alex Bass (foot), Ellis Harrison (knee), Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Michael Jacobs (knee) will all be unavailable.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be without the suspended Ed Upson for his side’s trip to Fratton Park.

Striker James Daly, ruled out of last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln with a hamstring problem, will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench in midweek.

Sam Nicholson (hip), Alex Rodman and Josh Grant have been sidelined since last month, while Abu Ogogo has been out injured since January.

Bottom-of-the-table Rovers have won only one of their past 10 games and could be relegated on Saturday.