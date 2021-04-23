Daniel Gretarsson remains on sidelines as Blackpool host Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel Gretarsson will again be absent as Blackpool look to get back to winning ways against struggling Shrewsbury.

The Seasiders saw their 16-match unbeaten run ended by defeat against Rochdale in midweek but are the only team in the top four divisions yet to lose at home in 2021.

Gretarsson missed the Rochdale clash with a dislocated shoulder sustained against Sunderland last weekend and he will again be sidelined.

Kevin Stewart (ankle), Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Gary Madine (groin) are nearing returns, while Matty Virtue (knee) and CJ Hamilton (foot) are longer-term absentees.

Aaron Pierre, Josh Daniels and Matija Sarkic could be involved for Shrewsbury.

Keeper Sarkic was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s loss to Wigan as a precaution because of a thigh issue but is set to return.

Defender Pierre and winger Daniels have both had calf problems that have kept them out in recent weeks but should be involved over the final five games of the season.

That may not be the case, though, for Sean Goss (hamstring) and Rekeil Pyke (calf).