Hearts will lift Championship trophy as ‘act of respect’ but without fanfare

Hearts will lift the Scottish Championship trophy with no “fanfare” or party.

The club faced a dilemma after a number of fans campaigned for them to boycott the trophy presentation in protest at their relegation with eight games remaining last season.

However, their skipper will collect the silverware on Saturday after their final home match against Inverness.

A club statement read: “We understand the views of some supporters that we should not lift the trophy on Saturday.

“However, our players and backroom staff deserve to be recognised as the group that took the club straight back out of, notoriously, the most difficult league in Scotland to win promotion from, in the most challenging circumstances imaginable.

“At full time the first team will collect their winners’ medals and our captain, Steven Naismith, will lift the trophy – respectfully and to honour the players’ achievement – before returning to the dressing room.

“There will be no fanfare, there will be no passing around of the trophy and there will be no party on the pitch, given the absence of our fans.

“This act will be an act of respect. Respect to our players for the ‘hard yards’ they put in over the course of the season, respect to our opponents who would love to be in our position and respect to the fans who continue to back the club in an unprecedented fashion.

“We will always conduct ourselves in a manner befitting this great club. We will always do the right thing, no matter the circumstances. We are Always Hearts.”