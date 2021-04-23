Wesley hoping to make Aston Villa return against West Brom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wesley could make his long-awaited return for Aston Villa when they host West Brom on Sunday.

The Brazilian striker has been out since rupturing knee ligaments in January 2020 but last week played just over an hour for the Under-23 side and he may be included in the matchday squad.

Jack Grealish (shin) will sit out a ninth successive Premier League match and is set for another scan next week, while Matty Cash is suspended following his red card in the defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Robert Snodgrass remains out for West Brom ahead of their trip to Villa Park.

The winger is sidelined with a back injury but Conor Gallagher is pushing for a start after being an unused substitute in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat at Leicester.

Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs are also expected to miss out, with Sam Allardyce poised to make changes having criticised the Premier League for giving Albion 24 hours less recovery time than Villa.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Taylor, Engels, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Barkley, El Ghazi, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, Davis, Wesley.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Peltier, Ajayi, Pereira, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Livermore, Diangana, Sawyers, Robinson, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Grant.