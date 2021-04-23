Joe Lewis could be fit to face Dundee United in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has a chance of being ready for the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee United at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Dons number one missed out on the Premiership game against Celtic in midweek with a rib injury but is receiving treatment.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie had to go off against Celtic with an ankle injury but he is also fighting to be fit while Ash Taylor (knock), Ryan Hedges (chest), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Dundee United look almost certain to be without goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Siegrist was sitting out training while United were awaiting the results of a scan on his wrist injury.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.