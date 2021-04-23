Liverpool defender Nat Phillips to miss Newcastle game with a hamstring injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time to face Newcastle at Anfield.

The centre-back has returned to light training having missed Monday’s draw at Leeds but is not fit enough to be considered for the matchday squad.

Midfielder Curtis Jones is back after a three-game absence with a muscle problem, while manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed any fears over the fitness of forward Diogo Jota.

Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin will be fit to face Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday.

The Frenchman limped out of last weekend’s 3-2 win over West Ham with an ankle problem, but has trained all week and is available for selection, as is fellow frontman Callum Wilson, who has made two appearances as a substitute following his return from a long-term hamstring lay-off.

Defender Fabian Schar is also back in training after a knee injury, but the game is likely to come too soon for him, while keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and Scotland international Ryan Fraser (groin) are all out.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Jota, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Davies, Tsimikas, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Firmino.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Gillespie, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Shelvey, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.