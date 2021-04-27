SFA chief football officer says grassroots cash can inspire ‘summer of football’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New funding for the grassroots game can help generate a “summer of football” to aid Scotland’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Scottish Football Association’s chief football officer Andy Gould.

A fresh £1.5million funding package is set to benefit hundreds of clubs and thousands of players across the country.

The SFA’s new Football for All campaign is benefiting from investment from the governing body, FIFA and the Scottish Government, along with support from Sportscotland and UEFA.

The fund – part of which will be ring-fenced for girls’ and women’s football – will help clubs meet challenges including finance, facilities and the volunteer workforce after registered players dropped by 20 per cent during the pandemic.

Ahead of restrictions easing on Monday, 26 April, please be aware of updated guidance for grassroots football.https://t.co/1U9zjzW9ph — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) April 23, 2021

The announcement came on the day lockdown was eased in Scotland with indoor sports facilities reopening and all sports activity now permitted for under-18s.

“There is a huge enthusiasm for the grassroots game,” Gould told the PA news agency. “I think it can recover quickly.

“Society in Scotland generally loves football. People want to play the game. There are over 700,000 people that engage in the game on a regular basis. So we know they will want to return.

“We know football will play a huge part in that return. As things start to get more optimistic now, we want to create a summer of football and an opportunity for everybody, for as many people as we possibly can, to get back in the game and back on the pitch.

Our new Football For All campaign, launching today, will inject more than £1.5M of funding into the national game. Clubs can now apply for funding in the following areas:➡️ Grassroots Club Recovery Fund➡️ Girls’ and Women’s Recovery Fund ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/pk4RLvDrtn — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) April 26, 2021

“I think we have all seen the challenges for people’s health and wellbeing during the pandemic, during the lockdown. I think football can play a huge part in that recovery.

“We know the power of football, we know what it means to so many people. Whether it’s about connection with family and friends, whether it’s about being active, whether it’s about competition or just simply being with your pals and playing a game of football, it means so many different things.

“It can play a huge part in Scotland’s recovery and that’s something we are aiming to really try and work with our clubs to achieve that.”

The funding came with less than 50 days before Scotland kick off their European Championship campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden. The competition has the potential to inspire a new generation who have never seen their country compete at such a level.

Scotland are set to host two Euro 2020 games at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s a great opportunity, the Euros,” Gould said. “For us to have qualified for the first time in 23 years, for us now to have that opportunity to capitalise and use those role models that, in particular, young people can look up to and to aspire to.

“Using the Euros as a catalyst will be something we aim to do as well, just to create a bit of magic.”

Grassroots clubs are able to apply for grants of up to £1,000 each through the SFA’s official website.