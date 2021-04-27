Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring one-cap Senegal international Abdallah Sima despite the forward being contracted to Slavia Prague until 2024. The Manchester Evening News says if the Czech side sold the 19-year-old this summer he would be eligible for the governing body endorsement needed from the Football Association in order to play in England. Sima, who remained on the bench during Slavia’s Europa League 4-0 loss to Arsenal two weeks ago, has 19 goals in 35 appearances this campaign.

Leicester have made an enquiry with PSV Eindhoven for England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, according to the Mail. AC Milan, Lille and RB Leipzig are also interested in the 19-year-old, who is valued at £15 million by his Dutch club. Celtic tried to sign the former Tottenham junior during the now Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers’ time in Glasgow.

England Under-18 international Carney Chukwuemeka is attracting interest (David Davies/PA)

England Under-18 midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has added two Premier League giants to the list of clubs chasing his signature. The Guardian reports Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in the 17-year-old, who is edging closer to a first-team appearance for Aston Villa. Monaco, PSV and Leipzig are also interested in the player, who was described by Villa chief executive Christian Purslow in March 2020 as “probably the best 16-year-old in England”.

Fellow young midfield talent Pape Sarr could soon swap France for the north of England. Everton are leading the race – which includes Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle – to pick up the Metz and Senegal 18-year-old this summer, the Mail says.

Players to watch

Andrew Moran: Brighton’s 17-year-old Irish midfielder is being closely watched by Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Team Talk.

The Etihad has been home to Eric Garcia since 2018 but his native Spain is reportedly calling (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eric Garcia: The chances of the Spain defender returning to the Nou Camp once his contract with Manchester City ends in the summer have increased, with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reporting Barcelona are confident they will secure the 20-year-old who spent much of his youth career with the club.