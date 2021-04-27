Wednesday, May 5th 2021 Show Links
‘It’s a no-brainer’ – Andy Murray urges players to accept tennis’ Covid rules

By Press Association
April 27, 2021, 10:37 am
Andy Murray will not be able to stay at home with his family during Wimbledon (Castore handout)
Andy Murray admits it will be strange to stay in a hotel during Wimbledon but he will not kick up a fuss – and he wishes more of his fellow players would follow suit.

Wimbledon begins on June 28, a week after all coronavirus restrictions on social contact in England could be lifted, but the All England Club has taken an ultra cautious approach to its planning given the large numbers of athletes, coaches and other personnel arriving from around the world.

Murray’s house in Oxshott, Surrey is only a short drive from Wimbledon but he will be required to stay in a city-centre hotel along with the rest of the players and subjected to strict rules.