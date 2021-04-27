Robbie Willmott in contention to return for Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter have Robbie Willmott back for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Grimsby.

The on-loan winger was unable to play against his parent club Newport at the weekend.

The Grecians have also had Joel Randall (hamstring) and Sam Stubbs (knee) out due to injury.

The Newport match on Saturday was a third successive 0-0 draw for Matt Taylor’s men, who are ninth in the table, three points outside the play-off places after 43 games.

Rock-bottom Grimsby may again be without James Hanson.

The forward did not feature in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Oldham, having sustained an injury in the warm-up.

There are also doubts over defenders Sam Habergham and Luke Hendrie, who both sat out the contest because of injuries.

Paul Hurst’s Mariners, currently six points adrift of safety, could be relegated on Tuesday.