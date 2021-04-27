Ollie Palmer to miss out for AFC Wimbledon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon striker Ollie Palmer will miss the crucial Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale.

Palmer was injured in the Dons’ 2-1 victory over Oxford on April 20 and has not played since.

“Ollie hasn’t reacted as well as we had hoped he would. It might be more long-term than we had hoped,” boss Mark Robinson said.

Forward Shayon Harrison has been out since February with a long-term injury, contributing to Wimbledon’s lack of attacking options.

Rochdale will give a late fitness test to defender Paul McShane after he was forced off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe.

Boss Brian Barry-Murphy is hoping the Irishman recovers in time for the relegation showdown.

If McShane fails to pull through then Kwadwo Baah is his most likely replacement in the starting XI.

“Our only commitment can be that we’ll keep going right until the last whistle of the season – and the players will,” Barry-Murphy said.