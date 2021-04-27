Daniel Udoh could return for Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury hope to have Daniel Udoh available for the visit of Lincoln.

The striker missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Blackpool with concussion after being struck by the ball in training on Friday and will undergo protocols before a decision is made.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to his parent club Wolves for further treatment on a recurring quad injury, while Aaron Pierre and Josh Daniels have stepped up their rehabilitation from calf injuries but will not be available.

Sean Goss and Rekeil Pyke are expected to remain sidelined.

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton has Liam Bridcutt and Tom Hopper pushing for starting spots.

The duo came off the bench during the Imps’ 2-1 defeat to Hull having been out of action since March.

The club’s injury problems appear to be improving, with Jorge Grant available once again after making his first start since February at the weekend.

Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson remain sidelined for the trip.