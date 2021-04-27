Pontus Jansson suspended for Brentford’s clash with Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson is banned for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with relegation-threatened Rotherham.

Captain Jansson was dismissed for two bookable offences during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

Full-backs Rico Henry (hamstring) and Henrik Dalsgaard (knee) remain sidelined for the play-off-bound Bees, while midfielder Josh Dasilva (hip) will not play again this season.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste continues to be unavailable to manager Thomas Frank.

Rotherham will be without goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in west London after he was injured in the weekend defeat at Barnsley.

The Swede was forced off at Oakwell having being caught in the face by the elbow of Tykes striker Carlton Morris and will follow concussion protocols, with Jamal Blackman preparing to deputise.

Defender Matt Olosunde missed Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with a stomach bug but is expected to travel with Paul Warne’s side, who sit four points adrift of safety.

Millers midfielder Matt Crooks will once again be absent as he is in the middle of a three-match ban following his red card against Middlesbrough last week, while centre-back Clark Robertson (Achilles) could also remain sidelined.