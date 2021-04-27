Will Boyle and Chris Clements out as Cheltenham look to rubber-stamp promotion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham are still without Will Boyle and Chris Clements for the visit of Carlisle.

Defender Boyle is not expected to return this season due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Clemence is also sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring problem.

But the leaders, who need a point to make sure of promotion, have no new injury concerns following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Colchester.

Carlisle will check on the fitness of defender Rod McDonald.

The centre-back missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Harrogate after limping out of the previous match at Bolton with a dead leg.

Nick Anderton deputised at the weekend and will step in again if McDonald is ruled out.

Morgan Feeney is close to returning from a broken foot.