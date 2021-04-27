No fresh concerns for Accrington ahead of Portsmouth clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Accrington boss John Coleman has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Sky Bet League One play-off contenders Portsmouth on Tuesday.

And Stanley will target another strong display following a 3-3 draw against Sunderland over the weekend.

Fit-again midfielder Joe Pritchard could be available to face Pompey.

But it would be no surprise if Coleman decides to retain the starting XI that performed so impressively at the Stadium of Light.

Left-back Lee Brown could be back in contention for Portsmouth as they look to keep their play-off challenge on track.

Brown has been sidelined for just over a fortnight because of a hamstring injury, but Pompey boss Danny Cowley has been monitoring his recovery closely ahead of a possible return this week.

Striker Jordy Hiwula, meanwhile, continues to make good progress following an ankle problem.

Hiwula is on course to return during Portsmouth’s run-in, which represents another boost for Cowley.