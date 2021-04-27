Newport have no new injury worries ahead of Scunthorpe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Michael Flynn has no new injury concerns as Newport seek to boost their bid for a Sky Bet League Two play-off place at home to struggling Scunthorpe.

Matty Dolan passed concussion protocols to return to the bench in Saturday’s goalless draw at Exeter, a game which saw Irish striker Padraig Amond make his 200th appearance for the Exiles.

Newport, who are hanging on to the final play-off spot after a run of two wins in nine games, could be without striker Ryan Taylor for the third successive outing.

Priestley Farquharson has boosted County as the defender now seems set to be available by the end of the campaign after previously being ruled out with torn ankle ligaments.

Scunthorpe would secure their EFL status with victory but Neil Cox’s side are beset by injuries.

Jai Rowe suffered an eye injury in the weekend loss to Walsall – Scunthorpe’s fourth consecutive defeat – and fellow defender Emmanuel Onariase has a sore hamstring.

Harrison McGahey (thigh) and Joey Dawson (ankle) are also in danger of missing out again.

Jem Karacan is expected to return to the starting line-up after being rested for the Walsall game.