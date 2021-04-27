Honour roll – Phil Foden’s growing list of trophies with Manchester City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Phil Foden will celebrate his 21st birthday next month having already won seven major trophies with Manchester City.

The midfielder came of age as a footballer as a teenager, including starring as England won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, and despite his enviable list of achievements, still has the bulk of what promises to be a glittering career ahead of him.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his medal haul with Pep Guardiola’s men to date.

Carabao Cup – February 25, 2018

A 17-year-old Foden got his first taste of glory with City when he was sent on as a late replacement for Sergio Aguero, who had early scored the opening goal in a 3-0 final victory over Arsenal at Wembley – Pep Guardiola’s first trophy as City boss.

Premier League – May 13, 2018

Almost a month after City had been handed the title as a result of Manchester United’s shock home defeat by West Brom, the teenager ensured he emerged with a medal when he made his fifth appearance of the campaign as a substitute in a 1-0 final-day win at Southampton.

Carabao Cup – February 24, 2019

.@ManCity are just the fourth club to retain the League Cup in consecutive years. They’ve now won the competition six times – behind only @LFC (8). #EFL | @Carabao_Cup pic.twitter.com/hJdDvs5TQF — EFL (@EFL) February 24, 2019

Foden was an unused substitute as City clinched the trophy in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Wembley following a 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Raheem Sterling converted the decisive spot-kick in a match which famously saw Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refuse to be substituted.

Premier League – May 12, 2019

Foden celebrates with his team-mates as Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy after victory at Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

The youngster was a spectator as City clinched a second successive league title with a 4-1 victory at Brighton on the last day of the campaign to hold off Liverpool’s challenge, although he had been assured of picking up a winners’ medal – once City sealed the title – some time earlier with 13 league appearances to his name.

FA Cup – May 18, 2019

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany (centre) lifts the FA Cup after a 6-0 victory over Watford (Nick Potts/PA)

Foden was cast in the role of bystander once again as his team-mates completed a domestic treble with a 6-0 demolition of Watford at Wembley, but he had played his part earlier in the run, scoring in a 7-0 third-round victory over Rotherham and twice in the fifth round as City won 4-1 at Newport.

Carabao Cup – March 1, 2020

2012: I was an 11yr old city fan watching Aguero win us our first Prem title 2020: pic.twitter.com/Loir9DLP61 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 1, 2020

Foden was in the thick of the action to help City win the League Cup for the third season on the trot with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, starting a game settled by first-half goals from Aguero and Rodri with Mbwana Samatta replying.

Carabao Cup – April 25, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS | CARABAO CUP FINAL 2021 A record-equalling Carabao Cup win at Wembley! 🏆 Posted by Manchester City on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Foden got the nod from Guardiola once again on Sunday, but it was defender Aymeric Laporte whose second-half goal handed City a 1-0 win over Tottenham and his young team-mate a fourth success in the competition.