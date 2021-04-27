Adam Peaty’s incredible career in numbers

Double world record holder Adam Peaty will be targeting more Olympic gold at Tokyo this summer.
Here the PA news agency looks at the extraordinary career of 26-year-old Peaty, the reigning men’s 100 metre breaststroke Olympic champion, in numbers.
2 – Olympic medals, both won at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He claimed silver in the 4 x 100m men’s medley relay, as well as gold in the 100m breaststroke.
28 – years elapsed since Peaty became Great Britain’s first men’s Olympic champion after Adrian Moorhouse won gold in the 100m breaststroke in 1988.
8 – World Championship gold medals. Achieved 50m and 100m breaststroke double in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and part of two successful medley relay teams.
13 – times that Peaty has broken the world record.
56.88 – Peaty’s 100m breaststroke world record, set at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. No other swimmer has broken 58 seconds.
20 – Peaty owns the top 20 all-time times in the 100m breaststroke.
25.95 – Peaty’s 50m breaststroke world record, set at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.
12 – European titles won at three Championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
25 – number of gold medals won at international meetings.
2017 – year Peaty was awarded an MBE for services to swimming.
