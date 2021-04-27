Omar Bugiel on target as Sutton edge Barnet to reach second in National League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Omar Bugiel scored the only goal of the game as Sutton moved up to second in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win against Barnet.

Coby Rowe headed wide for Sutton after five minutes, while at the other end, Craig Eastmond blocked a shot from Ephron Mason-Clark.

Donovan Wilson was inches away from the opener in the 26th minute as the U’s pressed, with the first half held up by an injury to goalkeeper Aymen Azaze.

The youngster left the field on a stretcher following a collision with Isaac Olaofe and 17-year-old James Callan came on.

Callan denied Harry Beautyman from close range in the 51st minute but Sutton did open the scoring with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Rob Milsom’s corner found Louis John and after his shot hit a post, the ball fell kindly for Bugiel to fire home.