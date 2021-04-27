Ian Henderson leaves it late to snatch Salford victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Salford moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places thanks to a stoppage-time winner from leading scorer Ian Henderson in a 1-0 victory at Bradford.

The match was heading for a goalless draw when Henderson ran onto Jordan Turnbull’s through pass before clipping the ball over the head of goalkeeper Sam Hornby to score his 18th goal of the season and condemn the Bantams to a fifth straight defeat.

Bradford started brightly and Charles Vernam cut in from the right before testing Vaclav Hladky with a low left-foot shot which the Czech goalkeeper turned away for a corner at the near post.

Leading scorer Andy Cook and Vernam then exchanged passes on the edge of the penalty area before Cook saw his low shot pushed behind for another corner by Hladky.

Vernam had a shot deflected wide before Salford began to pose a threat with a series of attacks.

Hornby did well to block Robbie Gotts’ fiercely-driven shot and a drive from Ashley Hunter was blocked in a crowded goalmouth.

Salford were the more dangerous side in the second half and Hornby saved Gotts’ shot on the turn, held a header from Turnbull on the line and Brandon Thomas-Asante saw a shot deflected for a corner before they were rewarded with Henderson’s winner.

Bradford’s best second-half chance fell to Callum Cooke, who swept the ball wide from Vernam’s low cross.