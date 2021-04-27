Michael Appleton calls on Lincoln players to remain composed during play-off bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael Appleton has called for his side to keep showing their composure as they edge towards securing a League One play-off spot.

Jorge Grant’s goal was the difference between the sides, and the 1-0 win means the Imps need just a point from their last two games to earn a top-six spot.

The Lincoln boss said: “I’m proud of the lads tonight and I’ve just told them that. It’s that time of the season where there are lots of twists and turns and lots can happen.

“You have to be professional and see games out and we did that tonight, I think we did enough to win the game.

“When it’s 1-0 it can get nervous at times, but I thought we looked pretty sound and looked like we could add to our score in the end.

“We were sharp, especially in the opening 20 minutes, but credit to Shrewsbury they made it difficult for us after that.

“However we should have really been two or three up, if we would have been a bit more clinical. We’re going to need to be more clinical in the final three games, and if we are lucky to progress beyond 9th May.

“We’re showing a lot of composure tonight, and going forward there is no doubt we will need it.

“If we do enough (for the play-offs) then we will need composure at moments in those moments, much like the composure we showed tonight.”

Shrewsbury were dominated for large parts of the first period, but arguably had the two best chances of the half with Josh Vela hitting the post and skewing wide.

Stand-in boss Aaron Wilbraham believes his side did enough to win the game.

He said: “I didn’t think we started the game very brightly, but in the end I think if you look at the chances we deserved to win the game 2-1.

“Josh (Vela) has had two chances in the first half that he’s disappointed not to take. He’s usually very reliable in those areas, and he’s disappointed he hasn’t taken advantage, but he’s the type of lad who will keep getting in there and go again.

“We didn’t begin brightly and found ourselves a goal down, which wasn’t a great goal to concede from our point of view.

“We usually defend the back post well however the player has got in there to score. But I was pleased with the way the lads reacted to the goal.

“We didn’t let it affect us, and we ended up with the better chances on the night. I think we did more than enough going forward.

“We made a triple substitution late on and had a few corners and chances, and the lads gave everything and kept going to the end.”