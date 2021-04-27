Danny Cowley pleased to see John Marquis back on the scoresheet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

John Marquis scored at both ends in injury time as Portsmouth drew 3-3 with Accrington but Danny Cowley was just pleased to see his striker on the scoresheet as Pompey bit for the play-offs.

Marquis had only scored once in eight prior to the Stanley clash but he scored two for his side at the Wham Stadium, but unfortunately for Pompey he also scored an own goal in the 95th minute which meant the game finished all square.

Stanley took the lead after 15 minutes when Colby Bishop headed home and it was two after 43 when Bishop’s header was helped over the line by Cameron Burgess to lead 2-0 at the break.

Portsmouth got one back with 49 minutes gone when Marquis lofted the ball over keeper Toby Savin.

And Pompey equalised when half-time substitute Ryan Williams squeezed the ball in from an angle.

In the 91st minute, a free-kick was not cleared by Accrington and it fell to Marquis who fired home from eight yards.

Then, in the 95th minute, a Sean McConville free-kick was fired goalwards by Adam Phillips and it bounced off Marquis and into the goal for a draw.

“The positive we can take from tonight is that John Marquis is back scoring goals which is huge for us,” said Cowley, with their final game bizarrely against Accrington at Fratton Park.

“It gives us something positive going into the final two games of the season.

“The first half was competitive but, from 35-45 minutes, we were outfought and outworked and that’s unacceptable.

“We dealt with that at half-time and I was pleased with the character in the second half. We showed resilience, determination and grit to come back.

“We got it back to 2-2 and then 3-2 in the 91st minute but you need to see the game out and then we gave away a silly foul and they score to break your heart but that’s why we love football.”

John Coleman’s side are now out of the play-off picture and, while the Stanley boss was disappointed, he believes there is more to come from his side next season.

“If we can keep the bulk of this squad together for next season we can do something,” said the Reds boss. “We were comfortably the best team, I am sure Portsmouth will agree.

“There is no way we should have drawn that game, it was a combination of poor defending for a five-minute spell.

“I like Danny and Nicky (Cowley) but we battered them and for our play-off hopes to end like they have is bitterly disappointing. The chances we have missed are incredible, we have hit the woodwork three times but they don’t mean to miss them.

“We have done so well defensively but we have let in three goals which is so frustrating but hopefully we can iron it out for next season.

“I know I rant and rave but looking back it was a smashing game and I am so proud of the lads this season. It’s a great set of lads and they have run themselves into the ground.”