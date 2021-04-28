Jason Robinson returns to Sale as non-executive director

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England World Cup winner Jason Robinson has been appointed as a non-executive director at Gallagher Premiership club Sale Sharks.

Robinson, who was a key part of Sale’s Premiership title-winning team in 2006, returns to the club 14 years after he played his last game for them.

Sale said that 46-year-old Robinson will be based at the club’s Carrington training ground and work on projects across commercial, community and rugby departments.

The Sharks are currently in contention for a Premiership play-off place, holding third spot behind leaders Bristol and second-placed Exeter with five regular season games remaining.

Robinson said: “I know what this game has done for me and I know the impact rugby can have on lives.

“I have gained a lot of experience in the 14 years since I finished playing, and now I am really excited to be back at a club where I can use that to make a difference.

“The potential to grow the club is huge and we have big plans to increase the fan-base and make this club an organisation that the north of England can truly be proud of.”

Jason Robinson won the World Cup with England in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

Robinson scored a try in England’s 2003 World Cup final victory over Australia, and he enjoyed a stellar 20-year playing career in rugby union and league.

“Alex (Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson) and I played together 20 years ago at Sale,” Robinson added.

“He was really enthusiastic about the impact I could have on the current squad. I know from being around the players that they want to learn, and some of them have been asking about footwork drills already.”

Sale chief executive Sid Sutton said: “Jason is such a huge part of this club’s rich history.

“His story speaks for itself and we are really excited to bring him back to work right across the organisation. It’s the perfect storm.”