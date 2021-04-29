AFC Wimbledon could be unchanged against play-off chasing Portsmouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson expects to have an unchanged squad against play-off hopefuls Portsmouth.

Robinson has made minimal changes to his team during the current six-match unbeaten run and he could pick an unchanged XI on Saturday.

Defender Paul Kalambayi and forward Ryan Longman seem the most likely to come into the side should Robinson freshen things up.

Shayon Harrison has been out since February with a long-term problem, contributing to the Dons’ lack of attacking options.

Portsmouth skipper Tom Naylor is a doubt due to a hamstring problem which has plagued him for a few weeks and he may be rested, but there could be a double injury boost for Pompey.

Lee Brown and Jordy Hiwula look like they could both return to the squad against the Dons.

Left-back Brown has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury, while striker Hiwula (ankle) has not featured since Danny Cowley’s first game as Pompey boss against Ipswich on March 20.

Brown is fit and could go straight back into the starting line-up as Portsmouth look for the win that could guarantee them a play-off spot.