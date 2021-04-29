Bradford could welcome back Ollie Crankshaw and Billy Clarke to face Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bradford could have Ollie Crankshaw and Billy Clarke back for Saturday’s visit of Scunthorpe in Sky Bet League Two.

Crankshaw (asthma) and Clarke (calf) missed the midweek defeat at home to Salford, but have returned to training.

Niall Canavan remains absent with a hamstring injury, but joint-managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have no other injury concerns.

The duo enjoyed a strong start to life at Valley Parade, after they were appointed at the end of 2020, and yet they will be eager to end a run of five consecutive defeats this weekend.

Scunthorpe are still not mathematically safe and are on an equally poor run, with their last win coming back on March 23 against Saturday’s opponents Bradford.

The Iron suffered a heavy defeat at Newport on Tuesday and received more bad news while they were in Wales.

Ryan Loft and John McAtee reported feeling unwell and while it is not Covid-19 related, they travelled back to Scunthorpe in a taxi to avoid the possibility of illness spreading throughout the camp.

Boss Neil Cox will be without Loft and McAtee and they join Harrison McGahey (thigh) and Jordan Clarke (knee) on the sidelines.