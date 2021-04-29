Michael Mancienne hoping to return for Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton will check on the fitness of Michael Mancienne and Ryan Broom ahead of their final home game of the season against Gillingham.

Defender Mancienne and midfielder Broom have missed the last two matches with knocks, although the latter was included on the bench in midweek as an unused substitute.

Jonny Smith has a couple of substitute outings under his belt after his return from a hamstring problem and the winger will be involved again. It remains to be seen if Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will include him from the start.

The calf injury Michael Bostwick suffered at Wigan last weekend has ruled him out for the remaining games of the season.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans expects to have an unchanged squad.

It remains to be seen whether he makes changes to the team after the Gills’ hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs all but ended with their home draw with Northampton last weekend.

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver has had a groin niggle recently and could be one of those rested.

Youngster Gerald Sithole might also get another chance to impress after making his debut against the Cobblers.