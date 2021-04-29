Hector Kyprianou a doubt for Leyton Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient will need to check on Hector Kyprianou ahead of Saturday’s match at home to Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

The midfielder was forced off during last weekend’s 2-1 loss away to Southend with suspected concussion and will have to come through the relevant protocols before he is deemed fit enough to feature.

If Kyprianou is absent, player-manager Jobi McAnuff could hand himself a recall or start Ousseynou Cisse after he recently recovered from an ankle injury.

Adam Thompson (ankle) and Lee Angol (hamstring) remain long-term absentees for Orient, who only have pride to play for after their faint play-off hopes were ended at Roots Hall.

Carlisle, another club who can no longer finish in the top seven, will be without Rhys Bennett after he suffered a leg injury during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham.

Rod McDonald also missed that fixture with a dead leg, which has not improved as expected and he is also set to be missing for boss Chris Beech.

Brennan Dickenson (knee) and Morgan Feeney (broken foot) are not available while there is a decision to make in goal for the Cumbrians.

Magnus Norman was handed a rare start in midweek and impressed, with usual first-choice Paul Farman dropped to the bench.