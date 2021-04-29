Matt Targett commits to Aston Villa with new two-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old, whose existing deal ran until 2023, is now committed to Villa until 2025.

Targett signed from Southampton in 2019 and has been a key player in Dean Smith’s side this season, starting all 32 Premier League matches.

He told the club’s official website: “Just the way the club is progressing, there is a lot of changes around the training ground and it is a really exciting time to be part of this project.

“To commit my future for another two years is amazing and I can’t wait to carry on my journey here.

“I am very settled here, got a lovely house up here and me and my partner are very happy here. To sign an extension and extend my stay here is really nice.”