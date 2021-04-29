Scott Parker hoping for change in fortune as Fulham look to boost goal tally

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Parker admitted he has been keeping his “fingers crossed” that goalscoring chances will fall in favour of Fulham as they face an uphill battle to say in the top flight.

The Cottagers head to Chelsea on Saturday looking for a first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979, having found the net just three times in their last five matches.

“When I’m analysing our game are we producing enough chances to be converted? Are we getting into the right areas?,” Parker said.

All of those numbers are constantly what I’m looking at. If you look over our averages (for attacking) we’ll probably be mid-table.

“This is what those boys get paid the most money for. There’s no denying we’ve struggled, you’re always hoping that will turn a little bit.

“Keep putting the chances there, keep making sure the team is on the front foot. There’s always a part of the game where you keep your fingers crossed. You can drill and train but there’s always a time to keep your fingers crossed.”

The Cottagers have conceded in the final moments of their last two matches, leaving the club seven points adrift of safety.

Fulham had been on the verge of their first-ever away win over Arsenal in their last outing, only for the Gunners to score a last-gasp equaliser and deliver a blow to Parker’s men’s hopes of Premier League safety.

The match at the Emirates came after a last-minute winner for Wolves at Craven Cottage, and Parker believes there were tactical and psychological reasons behind his side’s recent inability to grind out results.

“A bit of both (tactical and mental) really, I think a bit of both,” the Fulham manager said.

“I certainly think at this part of the season, as always, the way we want to play is we want the ball. And the main reason you want the ball is you don’t have to defend as much.

“But there’s obviously the element at this stage of the season where it becomes a little bit of a psychological element. Where you go a goal up and the desperation of those three points, and human nature is retreat a little bit, so I definitely think there is two parts to this.

“And there’s a tactical side. Can we be more brave, do we have to sit off it, put ourselves under a lot of pressure against a good side? In saying that, we probably did the same at Liverpool and got the result.

“When you get to the point in the season and you are where we are with us, so there’s two sides to it really. But certainly it’s something we’re looking at.”