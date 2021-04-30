Football rumours from the media

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

What the papers say

Competition for the signature of Brighton defender Ben White is reportedly heating up as another team enters the fray. The Sun says Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris St Germain have been joined by Borussia Dortmund in courting one of the league’s best young central defenders. The Bundesliga club have form in developing British talent after signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester City and Jude Bellingham from Birmingham.

Former England international Ashley Young‘s future is riding on results in the Serie A this weekend, with his side Inter Milan to be crowned champions if they win and second-placed Atalanta lose. That result would see Inter will offer the defender a fresh contract, according to the Mirror. The former Manchester United player staying in Italy would complicate matters for Watford, who are keen to bring their ex-player back to Vicarage Road on a free transfer this summer.

Brendan Rodgers has said he is happy and staying put at Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)

Ruling himself out of the vacant manager’s job at Tottenham should have been enough to quell speculation around the future of Brendan Rodgers. But the Mail reports Spurs are refusing to give up on persuading the Northern Irishman to leave Leicester for north London, while the Guardian says Tottenham are courting Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea’s apparent willingness to offload Tammy Abraham has piqued Aston Villa’s interest. The striker put away 26 goals while on loan to the Midlands side in their promotion-winning 2018-19 season, with the Blues not interested in selling him at the time. The Mirror, however, claims a shift in Chelsea’s position under Thomas Tuchel has Villa are very keen to bring the 23-year-old to Birmingham.

Social media round-up

Nabil Fekir refuses to commit future to Real Betis and opens door to summer switch https://t.co/XBy84Ytxoi — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 29, 2021

Man Utd and Chelsea suffer Paulo Dybala transfer blow https://t.co/1Z0RnwlYFx pic.twitter.com/8jod88MTzl — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) April 29, 2021

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku: The Belgium striker’s chances of returning to the Premier League have been dealt a blow as Calciomercato reports Inter Milan have told Manchester City they are not interested in offers for the 27-year-old.

Craven Cottage has proven fruitful for Mario Lemina during his loan spell (Adam Davy/PA)

Mario Lemina: The Guardian says Newcastle and West Ham are monitoring Southampton’s Gabon midfielder, 27, who has impressed during 17 starts on loan at Fulham.