Crowd of up to 10,000 to attend Heineken Champions Cup final at Twickenham

Crowds of up to 10,000 will be able to attend the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals at Twickenham next month.

The home of English rugby has been announced by tournament organisers EPCR as the host stadium for the matches, which are to be played on Friday May 21 and Saturday May 22.

No Gallagher Premiership clubs have reached the semi-finals of the Champions Cup being held this weekend, but Leicester and Bath have advanced to the last four of the less prestigious Challenge Cup.

ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 The iconic Twickenham Stadium will host the 2021 #HeinekenChampionsCup final with a limited number of fans permitted to attend 🤩 Details ➡️ https://t.co/naHHmlJQUA Take a look back the glorious winning moments from the previous finals held at Twickenham 👇 pic.twitter.com/GrJB8zDuh1 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 30, 2021

It will be the first time since 2,000 spectators were present for the Autumn Nations Cup showpiece between England and France on December 6 that supporters have been allowed into Twickenham.

“We’re looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham again for these EPCR finals and are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures,” Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia.

“We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all those attending each match.”

Both matches, which were originally due to be held in Marseille, are subject to licences being granted by the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames and tickets go on sale on Friday April 30.