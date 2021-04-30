Huddersfield could welcome Alex Vallejo back for Coventry clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Vallejo could return when Huddersfield host Coventry in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash.

The midfielder has been out of action since April 3 due to concussion but has returned to training this week.

Isaac Mbenza will face a late fitness test as the winger bids to get back to action after a groin complaint.

Striker Fraizer Campbell remains a long shot to return, however, having fallen awkwardly after a tackle in the 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on April 17.

Fankaty Dabo could come into contention for a start for Coventry, having stepped off the bench in the Sky Blues’ 1-0 loss to Preston.

The wing-back made an early return after hamstring trouble in Saturday’s defeat, and could now push for inclusion from the off.

Captain Liam Kelly is out for the remainder of the campaign.

Josh Pask is recovering from a fractured cheekbone.