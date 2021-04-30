Bristol Rovers midfielder Ed Upson banned for Crewe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Relegated Bristol Rovers will again be without suspended midfielder Ed Upson for the Sky Bet League One match against Crewe.

Upson was shown a straight red card in the defeat at Lincoln, with the club’s appeal against his three-match ban unsuccessful.

Fit-again forward James Daly, midfielder Zain Westbrooke and defender Jack Baldwin all returned to the side for last weekend’s loss at Portsmouth, which saw relegation confirmed.

Josh Grant (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, along with midfielder Sam Nicholson (hip) and forward Jonah Ayunga.

Crewe will check on midfielder Luke Murphy ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

Murphy has been carrying an ankle problem, which saw him miss the draw at Charlton on Tuesday night.

Defender Luke Offord will miss the final two games of the season, but otherwise boss David Artell is not expecting any more selection worries.

Offord suffered a hamstring injury during the win at Fleetwood and is not set to recover in time to be involved again this term.