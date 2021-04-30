Scott Hogan to sit out remainder of Birmingham’s season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Scott Hogan is out of Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff and will not play again this season.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Derby, which ended the club’s relegation fears, with a hip injury he picked up in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on April 21 and will sit out the final two games of the campaign.

Manager Lee Bowyer has signalled his intention to use the fixtures against the Bluebirds and Blackburn to take a look at some of the younger members of his squad – with 18-year-old midfielder Amari Miller, who has made three senior appearances as a substitute so far this season, having been told he will start at least one game.

Alen Halilovic returned from an ankle injury from the bench against the Rams, but fellow midfielder Jon Toral’s season has been ended by a hamstring problem.

Cardiff midfielder Will Vaulks is suspended for the trip to St Andrew’s.

Vaulks was dismissed within seconds of his arrival as a late substitute for a nasty challenge on Curtis Thompson during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wycombe and is banned as a result.

Manager Mick McCarthy has a lengthy injury list with skipper Sean Morrison (elbow), Max Watters (hamstring) and Jordi Osei-Tutu (ankle) all struggling, while Junior Hoilett, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Joel Bagan, Joe Bennett and Tom Sang are all out.

However, McCarthy too could blood some of his youngsters with 19-year-old midfielder Rubin Colwill, who made his first senior start against Wycombe last weekend, included in the squad along with Isaak Davies, Kieron Evans and Sam Bowen.