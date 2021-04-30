Jack Simpson to get his first taste of Old Firm action when Rangers face Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers defender Jack Simpson will sample his first taste of Old Firm action on Sunday after Steven Gerrard confirmed the former Bournemouth man will step in for Filip Helander.

Helander (knee) has been ruled out of Gers’ final three games of the season – starting with the Celtic clash – after limping off during last week’s Scottish Cup defeat to St Johnstone.

Scott Arfield (ankle) has also been told his season is over as he joins Ryan Jack (calf), Leon Balogun (Achilles) and Nikola Katic (knee) on the casualty list. Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey are still suspended.

Wingers James Forrest (back/hamstring) and Mikey Johnston (knock) return to the Celtic squad after recovering from injury.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Captain Scott Brown will play in his last Old Firm game before joining Aberdeen as player/assistant next season.