No new injury concerns for Hull ahead of visit of Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull manager Grant McCann has no new injury concerns for the visit of Wigan in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

McCann’s men have already sealed promotion to the Championship with a dramatic 2-1 win at Lincoln and have now set their sights on a first league title since 1966.

Reece Burke could be pushing for a first start following a month out with a calf injury after he played 45 minutes against Lincoln.

Captain Richie Smallwood is building fitness after a knee injury, and has made two substitute appearances on his route to full match-fitness.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson will be hoping his side continue on their run of form which has seen them win four of their last five matches.

Richardson, who oversaw his first match since being appointed permanent manager during the 1-1 draw at Burton, could have Kyle Joseph pushing for inclusion.

Joseph made his return to the bench for the last two matches following a back injury, and came on in added time against Burton.

Tom Pearce, Gavin Massey and Scott Wootton are expected to remain sidelined.