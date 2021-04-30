Ryan Flynn back in light training ahead of St Mirren’s clash with Hamilton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren duo Ryan Flynn and Jonathan Obika have returned to light training ahead of the Buddies’ Premiership clash with Hamilton on Saturday.

Flynn (hamstring) and Obika (groin) have both sat out in recent weeks and are unlikely to be rushed back this weekend as boss Jim Goodwin eyes their potential involvement in next week’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with St Johnstone.

Eamonn Brophy (foot) and Dylan Connolly (shoulder) remain on the casualty list.

Accies’ Ronan Hughes will sit out the trip to Paisley through suspension.

The midfielder was sent off against Motherwell last time out for a reckless challenge on Robbie Crawford.

Ryan Fulton (knee), Scott Martin (leg), Marios Ogkmpoe (hamstring), Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin) are all still ruled out for Brian Rice’s team.