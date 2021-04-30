Livingston could receive double boost for Aberdeen clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston could have two left-backs back in their squad for the Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

Jackson Longridge and Julien Serrano have both returned to training following knocks.

Scott Robinson is out of favour following a disciplinary issue while Keaghan Jacobs (foot), Gavin Reilly (hamstring) and Steve Lawson (foot) remain out.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is very hopeful of a return for Ryan Hedges following three months out with a chest injury.

Joe Lewis is back in training but has still been troubled by the rib injury he suffered during a Scottish Cup clash with Livi.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is battling to overcome an ankle injury while Ash Taylor (knock), Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Michael Devlin (ankle) remain out.