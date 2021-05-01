On this day in 2012: England appoint Roy Hodgson as manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager on a four-year contract on this day 2012.

The then 64-year-old was announced as the successor to Fabio Capello, who quit in February, and would leave his position with West Brom after their final two matches of the Premier League season.

Hodgson had previously managed 18 teams, including three national sides, during a 36-year coaching career.

Roy Hodgson was appointed England manager on this day in 2012 (Andy Couldridge/Reuters/POOL)

“Let’s hope we can get everybody behind us and make certain that we work as a team and help the team get the results everyone in England expects and wants,” said Hodgson, who was given just over a month to prepare for Euro 2012.

“But I’d like people to cut us a bit of slack because the resignation of Fabio Capello has made the situation somewhat different.”

David Bernstein, at the time chairman of the Football Association, refused to discuss why the FA had not contacted bookmakers’ favourite Harry Redknapp and said he hoped appointing an England manager with previous international experience for the first time would prove beneficial.

“He has experience of major tournaments, having taken Switzerland to the World Cup in 1994 – that experience can only help us with our plans for the World Cup in Brazil in 2014,” he said.

England were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2012 after Italy won on penalties following a goalless draw in Kiev.

33 wins

15 draws

8 defeats Tournaments Euro 2012 - Eliminated in the quarter-finals

World Cup 2014 - Eliminated at the group stage

Euro 2016 - Eliminated in the last-16 MatchesTournaments

Hodgson went on to lead England to the 2014 World Cup but they were eliminated at the group stage for the first time since 1958 after defeats to Italy and Uruguay.

England qualified for Euro 2016 with a 100 per cent record but were eliminated by Iceland in a shock 2-1 last-16 defeat which led to Hodgson, who was roundly criticised, to resign immediately after the game.

Hodgson won 33 of his 56 matches in charge as England manager.