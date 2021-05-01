Mansfield climb above Oldham with convincing home victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dominant Mansfield leapfrogged free-scoring Oldham in the Sky Bet League Two table with an entertaining 4-1 home victory.

Tyrese Sinclair broke through on 12 minutes, slotting home low from the left from Reid’s pass after George Maris had won the ball.

Lapslie made it 2-0 on 38 minutes, helping a firm low Stephen McLaughlin cross from the left into the net from close range.

Lawrie Walker then tipped over a rising Reid finish in added time.

Home goalkeeper Aidan Stone’s only work was of his own making on 17 minutes as his poor kick saw Zak Dearnley in on goal, but his poor touch allowed Stone to deny him with an outstretched leg.

But on 51 minutes, as Ryan Sweeney tried to shepherd a forward ball back to Stone, the keeper failed to hold as he dropped on it and the chasing Dearnley was able to roll the loose ball home.

Walker again thwarted Reid with another good save on 72 minutes, before Lapslie made the points safe with 10 minutes remaining with another close range tap-in after Maris had swept in a fine far post cross from the right.

Reid made it 4-1 with two minutes remaining pouncing with a follow-up after Walker had parried a shot from Jamie Clarke.