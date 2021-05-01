Lee Brown scores twice as Portsmouth maintain grip on play-off place

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lee Brown’s first-half double helped Portsmouth maintain their grip on a League One play-off spot as they came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1.

Meanwhile, results elsewhere meant that the Dons’ place in the division was secured despite their defeat.

It was the hosts who took the lead, Joe Pigott slotting past Craig MacGillivray having latched onto Ben Heneghan’s 23rd-minute pass after it took a deflection off Ben Close.

Portsmouth responded immediately through Ronan Curtis, firing in at the back post following Marcus Harness’ cross from the by-line.

Two goals from Brown in first-half stoppage time then put the visitors on top, both powerful finishes coming after excellent counter-attacking runs from Ryan Williams in the build-up.

Pompey created the better chances in the second half, as Brown’s effort flashed past the far post after a deflection while Curtis could not convert with the goal at his mercy when John Marquis squared the ball.

The visitors held firm to seal the points, though, and a win over Accrington on the final day will secure a play-off place.