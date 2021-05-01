Wrexham move back into the play-off places as Solihull Moors pay the penalty

Wrexham moved back into the National League play-off places after a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors, where all three goals came from the penalty spot.
The hosts started the match on the front foot and Dior Angus missed a golden opportunity, firing wide after rounding goalkeeper Ryan Boot.
Wrexham took the lead in the 27th minute at the Racecourse Ground as Luke Young stepped up to convert a penalty after Reece Hall-Johnson was brought down in the area.
And Young was on hand again to fire home a second penalty just six minutes later, after a foul on Angus, to double the lead.
Solihull fared better after the break, with Rob Lainton on hand to make a smart save before the visitors were awarded the third penalty of the match for a handball in the area.
Adam Rooney made no mistake from 12 yards, but Solihull could not force an equaliser.
