Josh Bohui nets first league goal as Colchester secure League Two status

Josh Bohui scored his first-ever league goal as Colchester beat nine-man Salford 1-0 to secure their League Two status.

Bohui struck in the 68th minute, racing onto Ben Stevenson’s pass before planting a shot emphatically past Ammies goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Colchester missed a great chance to take a 10th-minute lead when Tom Eastman headed wide unmarked from Noah Chilvers’ corner, while Frank Nouble fired a low shot straight at Salford stopper Hladky midway through the first half.

Salford were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute when Di’Shon Bernard was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Chilvers, having earlier been cautioned for a foul on Stevenson.

Visiting substitute George Boyd came close to scoring a fine solo effort after the break when he skipped past two challenges before firing the ball just wide.

After Bohui had given Colchester the lead, Salford substitute Ash Hunter was shown a straight red card for dissent in stoppage time as the visitors’ play-offs hopes were dented.