Barnet beaten by Dagenham and Redbridge

Barnet slipped to their second successive defeat as the Vanarama National League strugglers lost 2-0 at home to Dagenham and Redbridge.

Dagenham striker Paul McCallum had the first chance after 21 minutes when his shot forced a save out of on-loan Watford goalkeeper Adam Parkes, who was making his debut.

But Parkes could not deny McCallum seven minutes before the break when he struck from a corner.

Barnet forced a free-kick deep into first-half stoppage time but defender Alexander McQueen saw his low effort kept out.

Dagenham threatened early in the second half and Parkes conceded a corner when he kept out a ball from Will Wright into the area.

Eleven minutes after the break a fine finish from Matt Robinson saw the visitors double their lead and that was enough to secure three points.