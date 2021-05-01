Southend relegated from Football League despite comeback win over Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southend’s 101-year stay in the Football League is over despite fighting back from a goal down to beat Barrow 2-1.

Goals from John White and Terrell Egbri secured Phil Brown his 100th victory as Southend manager after Scott Quigley had put Barrow in front.

But Scunthorpe’s 0-0 draw at Bradford means the Shrimpers will be lining up in the National League next season.

Barrow, who have already secured their League Two status, went in front in the 19th minute when Quigley raced onto Luke James’ through ball to slot home his 15th goal of the season.

However, Southend reacted strongly and drew back level on the half-hour mark when Ricky Holmes’ right-wing free-kick was powered home on the volley by Shrimpers skipper White.

The visitors continued to battle and went in front in the 52nd minute when Egbri battled his way through two defenders before unleashing a long-range effort which Barrow goalkeeper Joel Dixon somehow fumbled over his own goal-line.

But the win was not enough to stop Southend falling into the National League.