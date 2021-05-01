Charlton boss Nigel Adkins delighted with ‘massive’ point against Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nigel Adkins hailed Chuks Aneke’s 95th-minute equaliser as “massive” as Charlton kept their Sky Bet League One play-off hopes alive by drawing 1-1 at Accrington.

The Addicks have two matches left and are four points behind sixth-placed Portsmouth, who have played a game more.

In a game of limited chances Stanley took the lead through substitute Joe Pritchard, who ran from the halfway line to the edge of the area, made space for himself and fired home his ninth goal of the season in the 81st minute.

Then, with the final kick of the game, substitute Albie Morgan played in a perfect free-kick which Aneke got on the end of in the six-yard box for his 15th goal of the campaign.

“That was a massive goal,” said Charlton boss Adkins. “Chuks is a big threat going forward, he has been on around 30 minutes and got a goal.

“When we put on Albie, we know he has a great delivery, that little bit of magic, and he has done just that.

“We are disappointed with the performance, we had to do the horrible things and it was a different way of playing for us.

“It wasn’t a classic, it was very stop-start and Accrington do what they do well, they are direct, they have a lot of shots, win a lot of corners and you have got to come here and have the right attitude mentally and battle well and, credit to the players, we did that.

“We were chasing the game after going behind and we have shown resilience and resolve to keep going.

“We have two massive games now. It’s back at The Valley against Lincoln on Tuesday and we will learn the lessons from today and look forward to a great game.”

Stanley, placed 13th, got a draw in the 95th minute against Portsmouth on Tuesday and this time the tables were turned.

“We benefited from an injury-time goal against Portsmouth on Tuesday and felt the brunt of it today,” said Accrington boss John Coleman.

“It was a soft goal to concede and it summed up our season really – so near and yet so far.

“We should have seen the game out and we deserved to win.

“It wasn’t a great game but we got on top and scored a great goal but then we gave away a foul and they scored from it.

“It’s something which has blighted us this season and it’s frustrating.

“We have played Doncaster, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Charlton in the last few games and haven’t lost and should have won all four which is a step in the right direction and shows we have finished the season strongly.

“Joe Pritchard came back from injury and he has missed a lot of this season, he is a key player for us, probably one of the best players in the league, and not having him available has been damaging to us.”