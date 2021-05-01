Oldham boss Keith Curle unhappy after miserable return to Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oldham boss Keith Curle staged a 45-minute dressing room lock-in after seeing his side lose 4-1 at former club Mansfield.

The Latics could have lost the Sky Bet League Two contest by a much bigger margin and Curle said: “I pride myself on being honest, up front and transparent as a representative of the football club.

“So, with that comes the necessity to be honest and that group of players in there, as a collective, need a lot of work doing to go on the journey to where this club has aspirations to go.

“There is a softness about the group that needs to change. If players are not able to consistently put performances in, they won’t go on that journey with us.

“They will have to find another football club to go and put in mediocre, average performances that they feel are acceptable.

“If you have got players that can’t do the simple things repeatedly well and don’t value the importance of doing the simple things, you can’t move forward.

“It hurts as this (Mansfield) was a football club I managed and started my managerial career (at).

“Every club I go back to I want to do well at and today I feel let down as players didn’t put in the hard yards.”

In a one -sided first half Tyrese Sinclair put Mansfield ahead in the 12th minute after Jamie Reid gave him sight of goal.

George Lapslie made it 2-0 seven minutes before half-time as he turned in a firm, low Stephen McLaughlin cross.

A mix-up between Ryan Sweeney and goalkeeper Aidan Stone let in Zak Dearnley to pull a goal back against the run of play six minutes into the second half.

But Lapslie eased nerves with 10 minutes remaining when he put away a George Maris cross at the far post, before Reid then pounced with two minutes remaining after Lawrie Walker could only parry a Jamie Clarke shot.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “It was nice to finish a strange old season on a high.

“The last two games here we have had two convincing victories and scored seven goals, hopefully setting the tone for next season.

“We had so many chances – I counted three or four in the first 10 minutes. And they are good chances too, not half-chances. Better finishing and we’d have been out of sight by half-time.

“As pleased as we are with the victory it just shows up a few of the frailties and a few of the problems we have.

“The goal from a defensive mix-up let them back into it. The goalkeeper should have dealt with (it) and for 10 minutes they were back in the game, which I didn’t think they deserved.”