Hartlepool maintain pressure on leaders Torquay with win over Chesterfield

Hartlepool moved up to third in the Vanarama National League with a 3-1 win at home to Chesterfield.

Pools started brightly and opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Gavan Holohan’s shot from a corner was pushed clear by Grant Smith but Rhys Oates instinctively turned home the loose ball.

Mark Shelton’s tricky feet created a shooting chance on the quarter-hour but Smith saved well while Oates curled wide 10 minutes later.

Hartlepool doubled their lead after 39 minutes when Jamie Sterry did well to bring the ball under control on the right and send over a superb low cross which was turned into his own net by Josef Yarney with Luke Armstrong lurking.

Chesterfield finally threatened shortly afterwards when Danny Rowe’s fierce free-kick was pushed away by goalkeeper Henrich Ravas but it was 3-0 before the break when Holohan somehow hit a post with the goal gaping but Armstrong was alert to knock in the loose ball.

The Spireites improved after the break and pulled a goal back through Fraser Kerr’s free header from a corner on the hour.

Substitute Liam Mandeville fired wide as Chesterfield looked for more but Hartlepool held on to move three points behind leaders Torquay.